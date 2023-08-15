Adele Got Emotional While Hosting A Gender Reveal For A Couple During Her Recent Concert [Video]

Adele couldn’t help but get caught up in the emotional moment when she helped two of her fans announce the sex of their baby onstage in Las Vegas this week.

via: Uproxx

The latest moment happened during one of her recent concerts, after a couple, Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord, asked the pop star to help them with a special occasion.

They brought a sign that read, “Adele, will you do our gender reveal?” — which surprised Adele as she spotted it.

“No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” she responded to them in the crowd. Lord had been saving the baby’s sex reveal in an envelope for weeks and got it to Adele.

“Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… boy!” she surprised to the couple and the rest of the audience. The moment moved Adele so much that she started crying and hugged the two fans.

“That was amazing,” she said. “I’m so happy for you! I’m so happy for you! That’s so emotional, oh my God.”

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” Adele also asked Lord.

Dare has since posted a video of the moment to his Instagram. “@adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!” he captioned, complete with some heart emojis.

Check out Adele hosting a gender reveal for the couple above.