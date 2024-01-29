Adele Confirms That She Will Tour After Her Next Album Is Released, But Doesn’t Know Just When That Will Be | lovebscott.com

Adele has hinted at taking her next album on a world tour.

Adele’s stint in Las Vegas has nearly come to an end. Even if you haven’t attended the “Easy On Me” singer’s Weekends With Adele residency, from the clips circulating online, you’ve laughed, cried, and jammed out from the comfort of your couch. On Saturday, January 27, she hinted that she isn’t done just yet.

During her latest residency show, Adele revealed her future performance plans. While chatting with the sold-out crowd, she confirmed that she’ll hit the road for a tour following the release of her next full-length studio album. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she said. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

?Adele has confirmed that she will do a worldwide tour for next album last night at #WeekendsWithAdele. — “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” #A5 pic.twitter.com/UtMeVpqcju — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) January 28, 2024

The news came as a surprise to fans due to Adele’s past remarks about touring. In December, during a performance, Adele opened up about her fear of touring. “I love making music,” she said. “But there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

Given Adele’s desire to expand her family with Rich Paul, it could be a long time before another tour begins.