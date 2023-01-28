Adele Confirms She Will Be At The Grammys: ‘I Would Never Miss It’ [Video]

Rest assured that Adele will appear at the 2023 Grammys.

via: Uproxx

Adele wants to set the record straight that she will be at the 2023 Grammys. Rumors began swirling that the singer would not be making an appearance at the annual award show, despite being nominated for several categories. This would be Adele’s first time back as a Grammy contender since 2017, following the release of her album 25. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer was nominated for Album of the Year, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Hello.”

This year her nominations include Record of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Album of the Year (30), Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Vocal Album (30), Best Music Video (“Easy on Me”), and Best Music Film (Adele One Night Only).

A clip has surfaced online of the singer during a show, talking to fans about the rumors that the show would not be attending this year’s award show.

“Who said that I’m not going to the Grammys,” she said to the crowd as they roared. “Whoever started that rumor is ridiculous because I am going to the Grammys.

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

The singer added, “That’s disrespectful to other artists and the Grammys.”

This would be the first time in six years that Adele and Beyoncé — who’s also nominated for several categories for her Reinassance album — have faced off at the upcoming ceremony. Adele’s historic sweep caused quite the controversy after her album Lemonade lost to Adele’s 25 for Album of The Year.

During her acceptance speech, Adele called Bey “the artist of [her] life” and noted that the award should have gone to Lemonade.