Adele Confirms She’s Planning To Have Another Baby Next Year And Dodges Engagement Questions [Video]

Adele might be wearing a huge ring on that finger, but she isn’t confirming nor denying engagement rumors.

Adele made headlines today after she showed up at a nightclub and taking a brief moment to work a stripper pole. That took place after she filmed an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which has now aired and has plenty of noteworthy Adele takeaways of its own.

During the conversation, Norton danced around that fact that he noticed a flashy ring on Adele’s hand and expressed curiosity about whether or not she’s engaged. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” Adele replied. Norton responded, “I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are.” Adele had a big laugh at that and replied simply, “Alright.” Norton noted he was “taking that a yes,” which got another laugh from Adele.

Elsewhere in the show, Norton asked Adele about when she thinks her postponed Las Vegas shows will actually happen, and Adele confidently answered, “They’re absolutely happening this year. Oh, 100 percent! […] They are absolutely happening this year, oh my god. I want a baby next year [laughs].” That reveal left Norton stunned and speechless as Adele continued, “I have plans next year! I have plans! Imagine if I have to cancel shows because I’m having a baby! No, I’ve got plans next year, they better f*cking happen this year.”

She also spoke about why she stays mostly out of the spotlight between albums, noting that she “definitely will vanish again” after she’s done promoting 30. She continued, “I’m trying to make a really conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. […] I’m trying to not always be two completely different versions of myself because it’s exhausting. […] So yes, I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me every now and then. I won’t be in complete hiding. […] But yeah, you know, like I said, I would like to maybe have more children, so it’d be up to them. I only just now feel like I’ve caught up on my sleep from nine years ago,” referring to when she gave birth to Angelo, her first child.

