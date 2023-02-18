Adele Clarified Exactly What She Was Saying During Her Meme-ified Appearance At The Super Bowl [Video]

This is what she came for.

via: Uproxx

Last weekend, Adele made good on her word to attend the Super Bowl — to only see Rihanna. And, of course, in true Adele fashion, the “Easy On Me” hitmaker saw herself become a meme.

In the latest of Adele memes, she is seen sitting in the stands at the Super Bowl as the camera pans to her. She looked fabulous in a pantsuit with a matching purse, accessorized with large sunglasses.

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

The clip was captured shortly before Rihanna’s halftime performance, and it’s not quite clear what exactly Adele is saying.

Last night (February 17), during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, she clarified exactly what she was saying.

“It’s hard work being a constant meme,” joked Adele.

She continued, saying, “I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She’s gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant,” indicating that she was just as surprised as we were at her pregnancy reveal for her second child last weekend. So it’s probably not likely that Rihanna had any weed after the performance.

Adele talks about becoming a meme during the #SuperBowl: “It's hard work being a constant meme…I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She's gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn't have any weed because SHE WAS PREGNANT!” pic.twitter.com/ZKoJrGXoxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2023

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rihanna revealed that as a new mother, she doesn’t have much of a desire to go back to her partying ways.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn’t matter,” she said.