The Aces Are Back-To-Back WNBA Champions After A Thrilling Comeback Win Over The Liberty In Game 4 [Video]

After taking the series 3-1 against the New York Liberty, the Aces became the league’s first back-to-back champions since 2002.

via: Uproxx

The Las Vegas Aces were heading back home no matter what after Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. All that needed to be decided was whether or not they’d be heading back for a parade or a Game 5 against the New York Liberty with the right to call themselves champions on the line. After 40 minutes of ball, we got the answer, and despite injuries to Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas was able to pick up a 70-69 win to go back-to-back as WNBA champions.

The Aces looked like their injuries were going to catch up to them throughout the first half. While they battled admirably early on, New York was able to establish a lead thanks to an 18-4 run at the end of the first quarter, and whenever it looked like Las Vegas was going to chip away at the lead and ultimately take it, the Liberty had an answer.

Thanks to brilliant first half performances by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney, New York took a 39-30 lead into the locker room. It did not look like they’d have that much breathing room, though, as the Aces got the lead down to one before the Liberty scored eight points over the final 90 seconds of the half.