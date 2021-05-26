ABC Boss Told Meghan McCain, Joy Behar to Cool It On ‘The View’: Report

It’s been an intense week of feuds between the cohosts on The View — and now the president of ABC is apparently demanding that the TV personalities relax with the toxic personal attacks before someone has to get the boot.

via: Daily News

The antagonistic duo, whose verbal spars on the daytime talk show have kept them in headlines for months, recently got a talking-to from Kim Goodwin, the newly named president of ABC News, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Goodwin’s warning was reportedly about staying away from personal attacks between hosts, but not the heated arguments themselves.

A spokeswoman for ABC declined to comment when reached by the Daily News.

Since joining “The View” in October 2017 as one of the show’s resident right-wing gabbers, McCain has repeatedly found herself at odds with her co-hosts.

On Monday’s show, which reportedly sparked Goodwin’s admonition, McCain and Behar got into it over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her Holocaust comparisons and anti-Semitism.

“I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people as we do with every other minority, which we should,” McCain said.

“I mean, I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freaking years,” Behar retorted. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours.”

“I’m not telling you what you’re supposed to say. I’m well aware we do separate things on this show, Joy, okay?” McCain replied. “And I know you’ve been here 25 years and I’ve been here four.”

“That’s right. That’s right. You should have some respect for that once in a blue moon,” Behar said.

Whoopi Goldberg, who had already cut McCain off earlier in the show, eventually butted in and stopped the back-and-forth.

Like my grandma used to say, “shape up or ship out” ladies.