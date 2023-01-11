‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Coming Back For A Third School Year

Abbott Elementary is getting another go at ABC. The comedy series has been renewed for a third season.

After scoring three Golden Globes Tuesday night, earning the devotion of millions of fans, and delighting the entire world, Abbott Elementary has capped off Awards Season with an official renewal for season three. This may be the least surprising news of the day, but it’s also the best. Creator/star Quinta Brunson‘s antidote to 2022 deserves at least six seasons and a movie.

For the unenrolled, Abbott Elementary is an Office-esque “documentary” comedy set in a Philadelphia school where a group of teachers struggle through red tape and a lack of funds while trying to do right by their students. It’s been hailed as eerily accurate as a depiction of teaching life, and Brunson has mined comedy gold from everyday problems inside the classroom. The show took home the award for Best TV Comedy, Brunson won for Best TV Comedy Actress, and her co-star Tyler James Williams won for Best TV Supporting Actor. Now they have a renewal to celebrate.

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of ‘Abbott Elementary,’” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, told Variety. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”