Aaron Carter's Estate Will Be Inherited By 11-Month-Old Son Following His Tragic Death

The fate of Aaron Carter’s estate will reportedly be left in the hands of the State of California.

California state law mandates all cash and property will go to the star’s 11-month-old son Prince, whom he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin since the late “Candy” hitmaker – who was found dead at age 34 last week – did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so.

Any assets will transfer to the tot but is unsure what exactly he will pocket as it is believed Aaron was not flash with cash before his body was discovered in the bathtub on November 5, according to TMZ.

It is thought that the “I’m All About You” hitmaker was experiencing cash flow issues and lived from day to day. The gossip site reports that Aaron’s house is currently on the market so any dosh left over will go to Prince, who due to a dispute wher the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services with Melanie now lives with his maternal grandmother.

Upon his death, the 30-year-old Instagram influencer issued a statement about the former teen heartthrob – whose brother is the Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter – passing along with a request for “privacy” at the difficult time.

Melanie said, “My fiance Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

In November 2021, Aaron shared the news he had become a father on social media, writing on Instagram, “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancee is in great health. Thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.”

“Prince is precious, I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family,” he added. “@missmelaniemartin, I’m so proud of you hunny. You did it. I Love you with all my heart. My beautiful blessings from god.”