Singer Aaron Carter has died.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the singer’s body was found in his bathtub.

Law enforcement was reportedly dispatched to the premises at around 11 am local time, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. However, TMZ was told that is standard procedure.

Carter, also known as Backstreet Boys Nick Carter’s younger brother, rose to fame as a child star with hits like “I Want Candy” and “How I Beat Shaq.”

This story is developing.

RIP