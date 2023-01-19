A$AP Rocky Shares Excitement for Rihanna's 'Incredible' Super Bowl Performance [Video]

Rihanna is set to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona, next month.

via: HipHopDX

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lord Pretty Flacko spoke about his superstar girlfriend’s upcoming performance and how big of a spectacle it’s going to be when it takes place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“Oh man, I’m just as excited as you guys — if not more,” Rocky said while laughing. “I’m super excited. This is huge, this is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady is back making music again and what not, and getting back out there, you know?”

He continued: “It’s incredible, especially for both of us. It’s a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge. The creative that she is, she’s going to bring it, man.”

The halftime show will mark Rihanna’s first appearance at the Super Bowl and her first major performance since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she delivered a career-spanning medley of hits to coincide with her winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

While her baby daddy is bursting at the seams with excitement, RiRi told TMZ last October that she, too, is looking forward to headlining the Big Game, but is also feeling the pre-performance nerves.

“I’m nervous!” she said after being ambushed by paparazzi while leaving Bristol Farms in Los Angeles. “But I’m excited.”