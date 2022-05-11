A$AP Rocky Moving Out of His House After Police Raid [Photo]

A$AP Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) last month for his alleged involvement in a November 2021 shooting. Following his arrest, police conducted a raid at his Los Angeles home where they seized multiple weapons, although none were linked to the incident.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper appears to be vacating his L.A. house in the wake of his high-profile arrest last month. A U-Haul truck was seen parked outside the two-story mansion on Tuesday as boxes were loaded into the vehicle. TMZ captured photos of Yeezy and Nike sneakers being hauled away, along with appliances.

The move comes after police searched Rocky’s house looking for evidence in connection with a 2021 shooting. Multiple guns were reportedly found during the raid, but the weapons did not match the gun used in the shooting.

A$AP was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after arriving at LAX from Barbados with Rihanna on April 20. He is accused of shooting a man during a dispute in Hollywood in November. The alleged victim claimed Rocky fired multiple shots and one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

According to property records, Rocky purchased the 4,321-square-foot house in the West Hollywood/Beverly Grove area for $3,050,000 in April 2015. It’s unclear if he plans to keep it or sell it.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up to release his new album All Smiles. Last week, he dropped the video for his single “D.M.B.” co-starring Rihanna.

