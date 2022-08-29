6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Rapper, Video Appears to Show Altercation

6ix9ine’s girlfriend Rachel Wattley (who goes by Jade on social media) was reportedly arrested outside of a Miami club on Sunday night (August 28).

via: Complex

Video of the altercation appears to show Wattley and a group of women attempting to attack the controversial rapper outside of Kiki on the River, an upscale Greek restaurant. Wattley, 25, is currently being held on $15,00 bail at Miami-Dade County Jail, and 6ix9ine is allegedly wanting to get her released as soon as possible. It’s not clear what provoked the fight, but the clip seen above shows the rapper retreating to his vehicle as cops showed up to the scene.

According to the police report, authorities saw 6ix9ine and Wattley arguing but did not see it escalate to physical violence. When the cops spoke with him, he said that Wattley struck him during the argument which was corroborated by witnesses at the scene who saw her pull on his chain.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant apparently shows the moment Wattley hit 6ix9ine. Per The Miami Herald, a security guard told authorities he saw her punch the rapper “several times.” Even though the police report stated that the rapper had signs of physical injury on his face, he refused to speak with the officers after the initial interaction. “The victim had a visible minor injury to his left cheek,” reads the report.

In a comment provided to TMZ, 6ix9ine said that he thinks her friends provoked her to physically attack him. “She attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence,’ I don’t plan to press charges,” he said. “I’m the one trying to bail her out.”

Check out the video of the altercation below.