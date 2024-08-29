50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti After He Suffered Stroke: ‘WTF Happened to You?’ [Photo] | www.lovebscott.com

50 Cent doesn’t care that Irv Gotti is recovering from a stroke — he took the time to troll him anyway.

via Complex:

Fif took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he posted a photo of Gotti walking with a cane, taken from Wack 100’s IG. Wack posted the image earlier this week with the caption, “Pray for @irvgotti187.”

“Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” 50 wrote, referencing his 2002 song “Wanksta.” “I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Wack 100 claimed that Irv suffered a stroke and couldn’t walk without a cane, though it seems Wack got the wrong information. A rep from Gotti’s team told TMZ that the music exec has been dealing with diabetes for a while, which led to him having a “minor” stroke in February. The 54-year-old is now recovering with his family.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

50 Cent and Gotti have been beefing since the early aughts, due to the rivalry between G-Unit and Murder Inc. Fif has also been famously feuding with Ja Rule since then, with 50 revealing that the song “Wanksta” was inspired by Ja.

The devil works hard, but 50 Cent works harder.