50 Cent Targets Michael K. Williams Again After Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

50 Cent still has yet to find any couth whatsoever and is still speaking on the late Michael K. Williams.

via Complex:

After already mentioning the late actor’s recent death while promoting his business endeavors on Instagram earlier this month, 50 returned to the app on Friday after Williams’ cause of death was revealed. New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner determined the 54-year-old actor died of acute intoxication due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, per TMZ.

50 mentioned Williams’ death, which was ruled accidental, in a since-deleted Instagram post Friday, promoting his Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

“Oh damn he smoked that little blue cap out of juke box bag,” 50 captioned a photo of a TMZ headline about Williams’ death. “hey catch Raising Kanan this weekend.”

Of course, 50’s latest comments come just weeks after his first go-ahead promoting the Starz series by making reference to Williams’ death. “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams,” 50 wrote in another since-deleted post.

After fans called the rapper out for the post that they deemed insensitive, he hit back, posting a picture of a headline that claimed he was “under fire” for his actions.

“Hey if you didn’t get a chance to see Raising Kanan check it out,” 50 wrote in the caption. “Fentanyl is a hell of a drug. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 just won’t stop, will he?