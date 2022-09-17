50 Cent Reportedly Sues Medspa for Implying He Had Penis Enhancement

50 Cent wants you to know that he didn’t get his dick done.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old hip-hop mogul has filed a right-of-publicity lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. The complaint stems from a photo taken of Fif and the doctor during his 2020 trip to Miami. TMZ reports 50 agreed to take the picture because he believed Kogan was a fan; however, she and her company have continued to use the image to promote its products and services.

Fast-forward to August 2022, when the Shade Room published an article about the growing popularity of Brazilian butt lifts as well as penis enhancements. The piece, which included the aforementioned photo, centered on Kogan’s medspa and listed Fif among its celebrity clientele, along with Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, and more.

The lawsuit alleges Kogan used the photo to promote her business without authorization, and falsely implied he underwent penis enlargement surgery. 50 maintains he never had the procedure, or any kind of surgery, at Kogan’s medspa. He argues the defendants use of the photo has subjected him to “ridicule” and damaged both his professional and personal reputation. 50 is demanding the company stop using the picture and is seeking unspecified damages.

Take a look at the offending post below.