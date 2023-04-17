50 Cent Not Engaged to Cuban Link Despite Huge Diamond Ring [Video]

50 Cent and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link sparked engagement rumors over the weekend after she was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond rock while watching him perform.

via: HipHopDX

In a video posted Saturday (April 15), Cuban (real name Jamira Haynes) walks down a hallway arm-in-arm with the G-Unit mogul wearing nothing but a see-through white dress and a black thong one-piece bodysuit.

In the background, a song with the lyrics “You don’t know what love is/ And I need you to know…” plays as the scene cuts to the former athlete recording Fif live on stage at a performance.

The camera then pans to Cuban’s left ring finger that appears to be purposely sticking out, where a huge diamond sits sparkling in the light. The accompanying caption is ambiguous, featuring a white heart emoji and a lock emoji, suggesting that the pair might be about to become Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Jackson.

Take a peek at the video below:

Almost immediately, speculation began to swirl about 50 Cent’s newfound relationship status, with actor Julissa Bermudez commenting “you guys!” with a heart-faced emoji, which many commenters took as congratulations to the couple.

Other famous commenters followed suit, with singer-songwriter Marsha Elle, BMF actor Erica Pinkett, and supermodel Afiya Bennett all sending their best wishes.

But one commenter suggested that things aren’t what they appear to be on the surface. “If they were in your close friends they would really know what’s going on – LOVE YALL,” wrote fitness model Yocairys, though she didn’t elaborate further on what she meant despite follow-up comments asking her to clarify.

A rep for 50 Cent tells TMZ Hip Hop “the ring is not an engagement ring, but the couple IS very much together and in love.”