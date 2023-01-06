50 Cent Confirmed An ‘8 Mile’ Series About Eminem’s Life And Legacy Is Underway And It’s ‘Gonna Be Big’ [Video]

50 Cent has announced that he’s started working on an 8 Mile TV series to help further Eminem‘s already bulletproof “legacy,” though details at the moment remain scarce.

via: Uproxx

As his breakout television shows BMF starring and Power Book II: Ghost return for new seasons this month, rapper 50 Cent stopped by REAL 92.3 FM’s show Big Boy’s Neighborhood to discuss each show (which he serves as an executive producer) on and more. As he chatted with host Big Boy, 50 revealed that he would be adding yet another television series to his lengthy production resume.

As the pair talked about 50’s relationship with fellow rapper Eminem and their performance at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, 50 declared a television series version of Eminem’s biopic 8 Mile was underway.

“I wanna bring… I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” 50 said. The mogul confirmed that his dear friend was aware of his plans before continuing, “We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds.” This news served as a surprise to the host as just days ago actor Mekhi Phifer shot down the idea of a sequel as the film’s anniversary approached.

When asked about the potential for a remake of the film, Phifer replied, “Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make it a classic, no reason to fool around with it,” he said. Phifer ended with, “It could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either.”

But 50 Cent creatively disagrees telling Big Boy, “I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

Watch the full interview below.