50 Cent Claimed Diddy Was Behind Tupac’s Murder And Advised The Hip-Hop Mogul To ‘Lawyer Up’

50 Cent has a history of dragging Diddy‘s name through the mud, but his latest attack is perhaps his most explosive yet.

via: Uproxx

Ever since Tupac was murdered in 1996, conspiracy theories about his death have hovered over the unsolved case positing a plethora of potential suspects. Among the two names that have come up the most, though, are those of the two rap record moguls at the center of the so-called “East Coast vs. West Coast beef” that had hip-hop in a stranglehold at the time: Death Row’s Suge Knight and Bad Boy’s Sean “Diddy” Combs.

It looks like 50 Cent certainly subscribes to the latter as the prime suspect. He razzed his fellow rapper-turned-mogul (or is it the other way around?) on Twitter, asserting, “Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.” “Brother Love” is a nickname Diddy has used off and on recently, so there’s little doubt who he’s referring to, although just what prompted the tweet remains unknown. It’s also entirely possible that he’s trolling — it is, after all, his favorite pastime these days.

Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/YL7WWlDgqj — 50cent (@50cent) October 9, 2023

There are a lot of reasons hip-hop heads have attributed the murder to the two execs, but at the heart of their arguments is the belief that one or the other stood to benefit. After all, Tupac’s murder came at the height of a feud between the two labels’ prime cash cows, Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. The value of Tupac’s catalog skyrocketed in the wake of his death, as well.

However, Las Vegas Police are sure they’ve got at least one of the men responsible after arresting Duane “Keefe D” Davis late last month. Davis had been claiming involvement for years, going so far as writing a book about it and specifically naming his late nephew Orlando Anderson as the shooter.