50 Cent Announced ‘The Final Lap Tour’ To Celebrate ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ With Busta Rhymes And Jeremih

It’s time for fans to get their coins together because 50 Cent has made a major announcement.
via: Uproxx
On May 4, 50 Cent confirmed that the commemorative celebration has only begun by announcing his global The Final Lap Tour for his debut album’s 20th anniversary, produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits.
“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon.”
The Final Lap Tour will kick off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and snake through North America until September 17. The European leg will start in Amsterdam on September 28, and the grand finale is scheduled for November 12 in Birmingham, England — one day after hitting London’s famed O2.
Per press release, Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan will be utilized for tickets to the North American leg. Registration for the Verified Fan presale has begun here and will run through this Sunday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The presale will begin on Wednesday, May 10, and the general public sale is slated for Friday, May 12, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to the European leg “will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time” before becoming available to the public on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time.
North American ticketing is hosted by Ticketmaster, and European ticketing will be facilitated through 50 Cent’s official website.
Below, check out 50 Cent’s official The Final Lap Tour artwork and all of the announced dates.
07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08/24 – Houston, TX @Toyota Center
08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
09/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/04 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
10/05 – Trondheim, Norway @ Spektrum
10/07 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
10/09 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga
10/11 – Lodz Poland @ Atlas Arena
10/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/15 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
10/20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/21 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaia
10/22 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
10/24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/25 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
10/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
10/28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/31 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith
11/02 – Nantes, France @ Zenith
11/03 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
11/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
11/10 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
11/11 – London, England @ The O2
11/12 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena