50 Cent Admitted His Upside Down Stunt For The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Was ‘A Mistake’

50 Cent has admitted that the moment he hung upside down during his set at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 was a mistake.

via: Uproxx

Last week, 50 Cent announced The Final Lap Tour, a global trek celebrating 20 years since Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih in tow. “In Da Club” was the lead single off of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, so it stands to reason that it will be featured prominently on the setlist, but don’t expect him to tribute the “In Da Club” video as he did for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February 2022.

“I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl,” 50 Cent told USA Today in an interview published Wednesday, May 10, referring to his surprise appearance, during which he hung upside down to recreate the song’s video. “Everybody else walked in regular. The songs still went over, and they got a trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down.”

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. The performance snagged three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

At the time, 50 Cent was a good sport about his meme-inducing, upside-down appearance and shrugged off fat-shaming directed his way.

In his chat with USA Today, 50 Cent also said it “would be good” to collaborate with Drake but identified his “dream male collaborator” as Elon Musk. He added, “I’ll do something with Eminem again. We’ll do something again at some point.” As for what fans can expect from The Final Lap Tour, he said, “It’s gonna be a whole new show.”