43-Year-Old Remy Ma Claims She’s 35: ‘I Don’t Count the Years in Prison’

Remy Ma celebrated her 43rd birthday — but claimed that she’s 35 because she doesn’t count the years she spent in prison.

Pals of the Terror Squad rapper surprised her with a Prohibition-themed 43rd birthday party at Casa De Lobo in Jersey City earlier this week.

“So I appreciate all of you coming to my 35th birthday party,” the “Lean Back” star said, “I don’t f**king count the ones I was in prison and I don’t count the ones during COVID.”

The Bronx rapper was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a woman in 2007 outside a Manhattan nightspot in a dispute over money. She was released in 2014.

According to TMZ hip hop star Mase — one of her favorite rappers — “popped up on an unsuspecting Remy toward the end of the night, and rocked the mic to his classic, ‘Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.’”

She turned 43 on May 30.

Her husband Papoose hosted. The pair were married in 2016, although they had originally planned to marry while she was incarcerated in 2008.

Fellow Terror Squad star Fat Joe, Fabolous and Maino were among the attendees.

We’re not mad at it.