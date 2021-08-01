42 Dugg Delivers A Homophobic Response To Those Who Took Issue With A Video Of Him And His Son [Photo + Video]

42 Dugg recently went off on a homophobic rant on Instagram seemingly in response to some people having an issue with how the rapper showed affection to his son.

via: Uproxx

The last week saw a number of instances of homophobia in hip-hop world. The biggest example is DaBaby’s bizarre rant at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival, where he also targeted people with HIV/AIDS. He was torched for his comments, but some, like Boosie Badazz and T.I., chose to defend the rapper. Now, Detroit native 42 Dugg has joined the list of rappers who have recently shared homophobic comments.

42 dugg Wtf type kiss is this??? I’m about to call CPS #IDontLikePeopleWho touch kids inappropriately smh pic.twitter.com/8TrP9XGjUJ — ????????? ? (@HoodieLBJ) July 31, 2021

On Friday, Dugg posted a video of him and his son. In it, the rapper can be seen licking and kissing the boy’s neck and shoulder area. A number of people on social media felt that Dugg’s actions towards his son were inappropriate. After catching wind of the comments, the rapper took to his Instagram to fire back at his critics.

“Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass h*e ass sh*t y’all on,” he wrote. Y’all [quick] to get on some gay b*tch ass sh*t but when a n**** jump down on one you h*e n****s and call somebody out we homophobic. Don’t nobody give a f*ck about that sh*t. Y’all don’t [know] us. We entertainers that’s it. We not here to coach you on life. If I say I’m not with that gay sh*t that’s where y’all should leave it.”

He added, “Quit tryna shove that sh*t down n****s throats. Ah gay n**** ah be on national tv tonguing down another h*e ass n****, but that’s ok though. Y’all or no motherfucker on earth ain’t finna make me like sh*t ion like and if y’all don’t like me f*ck y’all get wit me. Keep my son out y’all mouth flat out.” He concluded the post by writing, “Suck my d*ck you gay b*otches.”

The Detroit rapper’s bizarre rant comes after he shared a jittery video for “Turnest N**** In The City” and joined Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, and Rubi Rose for an XXL Freshman cypher.”

What is going on with these Rappers and blatant homophobia.