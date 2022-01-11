3-Time Olympic Track Star Deon Lendore Dead at 29 Following Car Accident in Texas

Three-time Olympic track star, Deon Lendore, is dead following a a three-car crash in Texas.

He was 29.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Deon was driving on FM 485 in Milan County in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when it crossed over the center line and “side swiped a vehicle” coming the opposite way.

The car continued to drive over the center line again, crashing head-on into 2018 Infinity SUV.

Deon was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Infinity was rushed to the hospital with “incapacitating injuries.”

The sideswiped driver walked away unscathed.

Prior to his death, Deon competed in 3 Olympics — including the 2020 Tokyo games — and won the bronze medal in the 4×400 meter at the 2012 games in London.

He also won silver in the World 4x400m in 2015 and is a three-time world indoor bronze medalist.

So sad.