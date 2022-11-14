  1. Home
21 Savage Said That Nas Is ‘Not Relevant’ In Today’s Music Scene: ‘I Just Feel Like He Got A Loyal Ass Fanbase’ [Photos + Video]

November 14, 2022 10:46 AM PST

21 Savage was a guest in a Clubhouse where the Atlanta Rapper was caught giving remarks on New York legend Nas.

via: Uproxx

21 Savage has been living up to his name lately, particularly when it comes to his participation in live chats with fans. That’s something he’s been doing a lot of as he promotes his new album, Her Loss, reacting to memes featuring his collaborator Drake, and declaring that he’d “smoke” fellow 2016 XXL Freshman Kodak Black in a hits battle. He acquired another of these moments over the weekend during a Twitter Spaces chat about Nas and Hit-Boy’s newly released album, King’s Disease III.

As some of the participants brought up veteran rap icon Nas’ “relevance,” 21 — (who’s 30 years old and wasn’t even born yet when Nas made his debut in 1991 on Main Source’s “Live At The Barbecue”) had this to say: “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.” While the clip that has been circulating on Twitter doesn’t have much context, it’s probably fair to guess that Savage, whose own album just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is likely referring to the elder rapper’s chart impact.

Check out the clip of 21 Savage talking about Nas and reactions below:

