21 Savage Said That Nas Is ‘Not Relevant’ In Today’s Music Scene: ‘I Just Feel Like He Got A Loyal Ass Fanbase’ [Photos + Video]

21 Savage was a guest in a Clubhouse where the Atlanta Rapper was caught giving remarks on New York legend Nas.

21 Savage has been living up to his name lately, particularly when it comes to his participation in live chats with fans. That’s something he’s been doing a lot of as he promotes his new album, Her Loss, reacting to memes featuring his collaborator Drake, and declaring that he’d “smoke” fellow 2016 XXL Freshman Kodak Black in a hits battle. He acquired another of these moments over the weekend during a Twitter Spaces chat about Nas and Hit-Boy’s newly released album, King’s Disease III.

As some of the participants brought up veteran rap icon Nas’ “relevance,” 21 — (who’s 30 years old and wasn’t even born yet when Nas made his debut in 1991 on Main Source’s “Live At The Barbecue”) had this to say: “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.” While the clip that has been circulating on Twitter doesn’t have much context, it’s probably fair to guess that Savage, whose own album just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is likely referring to the elder rapper’s chart impact.

Check out the clip of 21 Savage talking about Nas and reactions below:

Audio of 21 Savage trying to convince people that Nas is irrelevant pic.twitter.com/XenRIZPbSf — IG: @MilagroGramz (@MilagroGramz__) November 14, 2022

Can’t believe 21 savage weak ass had the audacity to say that Nas was irrelevant — Lauri.? (@FineeNine) November 14, 2022

21 Savage was on club house talking about how Nas is not relevant… I swear this album he did with Drake is going straight to his crooked ass nose — ? (@JAESREVENGE) November 14, 2022

21 Savage said Nas is irrelevant. It's funny because Nas at 49 years old just released 4 better quality albums than his whole discography. But it's even funnier when 21 Savage is being relevant exclusively thanks to Drake in the last year ? pic.twitter.com/ffIdthZ2ti — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) November 14, 2022

21 savage saying Nas isn’t relevant is why I don’t listen to alot of these newer rappers. They lack intelligence. — Taya ??? ?? (@QueenNic8) November 14, 2022

I couldn’t name you a 21 savage song I’ve liked in a few years but I could tell you a Nas song from ‘96 that is still impactful to the history of the genre https://t.co/WNp5YShDTZ — Sport (@BeenRichSport) November 14, 2022

nas will never be irrelevant. the difference between the rappers today and the rappers back then is that they actually made music we still listen to today. im not listening to 21 savage in the next 5 years. — ???? (@blvckswn) November 14, 2022