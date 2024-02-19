The 2024 Roots Picnic Lineup Is Packed, Featuring Lil Wayne, André 3000, Tyla, And Plenty More | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Roots Picnic lineup is here.
The 2024 edition was just announced today (February 19), and it’s set to go down on June 1 and 2 at The Mann In Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
Leading the way for the lineup are Lil Wayne and The Roots in a celebration of New Orleans alongside PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, along with Jill Scott, André 3000, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Tyla, and others.
As for tickets, there’s a Roots Picnic alumni presale that goes live on February 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale starts February 23 at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found on the Roots Picnic website.
Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that the first West Coast edition of Roots Picnic is going down this summer.
Find the full Roots Picnic lineup for 2024 below.
Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (featuring special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty)
Jill Scott
André 3000
Nas
Gunna
Victoria Monét
Sexyy Red
Babyface
Robert Glasper & Yebba
J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman
Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long
Smino
Cam’ron
Wale
Tyla
Marsha Ambrosius
Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie
October London
Leon Thomas
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Funk Flex
Q
Blk Odyssy
OT7 Quanny
Kenya Vaun
N3wyrkla
Julian King
Rec Philly Presents Chioke
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
DJ Doc B
DJ RL
R&B Only (Experience Stage)
U+ME+RNB (Experience Stage)
They Have the Range (Experience Stage)
Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Experience Stage)
Tonight’s Conversation (Experience Stage)
Juan Epstein Podcast (Experience Stage)
World Series of Spades (Experience Stage)
