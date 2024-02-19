The 2024 Roots Picnic Lineup Is Packed, Featuring Lil Wayne, André 3000, Tyla, And Plenty More | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Roots Picnic lineup is here.

The 2024 edition was just announced today (February 19), and it’s set to go down on June 1 and 2 at The Mann In Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

Leading the way for the lineup are Lil Wayne and The Roots in a celebration of New Orleans alongside PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, along with Jill Scott, André 3000, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Tyla, and others.

As for tickets, there’s a Roots Picnic alumni presale that goes live on February 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale starts February 23 at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found on the Roots Picnic website.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that the first West Coast edition of Roots Picnic is going down this summer.

Find the full Roots Picnic lineup for 2024 below.

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (featuring special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

R&B Only (Experience Stage)

U+ME+RNB (Experience Stage)

They Have the Range (Experience Stage)

Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Experience Stage)

Tonight’s Conversation (Experience Stage)

Juan Epstein Podcast (Experience Stage)

World Series of Spades (Experience Stage)

