Over $200k Raised For Burger King Employee Who Got A 'Goodie Bag' For 27 Years Of Work [Video]

Last week, Kevin Ford went viral on social media for a reward his employer gifted him after decades of perfect attendance.

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee, has received over $199,000 in donations on Go Fund Me after a video of a goodie bag he received on his 27th work anniversary went viral on Twitter.

According to the video posted earlier this month, Ford has worked as a cook and cashier at a Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport for 27 years without missing a day.

He received a Starbucks cup, some candy and a single movie ticket in a clear plastic backpack from the burger chain’s parent company HMS Host, to show appreciation for his years of service.

Although the 54-year-old appreciated the gift, Ford told TMZ that he felt what he got didn’t quite measure up to the monetary gifts employees received before the pandemic.

Online, social media users criticized the gift bag as mediocre and not fitting to show appreciation for an employee of almost three decades, according to People.com.

Following the outpouring of support on social media, Ford’s daughter Seryna set up a GoFundMe page to recognize her father’s dedication to his job.

“My name is Seryna. The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years, and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” she wrote. “My dad continues to work here because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money, but if anyone feels like blessing him, he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

Ford’s story moved so many people that the fundraiser has exceeded its goal twice. In just seven days, over $202,157 has been raised as of this writing

“I’ve been crying for about two days now. It’s just incredible,” said Ford in a phone interview with NBC’s TODAY. “I just go to work and try to have fun and laugh and make other people’s day good. It’s like I’ve been in a dream for almost two days now. It’s just so beautiful and awesome. It really is.”

Burger King issued a statement to TODAY in response to the criticism stating that the company is committed to recognizing the achievements of its employees and the gift that Mr. Ford received was a “reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience.”

The company also says that it does offer its team members, “a robust employee recognition program, which includes the recognition of tenure milestones and monetary awards.”

So awesome talking to Kevin Ford.

After working at Burger King for 27 years – without missing one day of work – they gave him a candy goody bag.

But the internet wasn’t happy about that – and has raised $141,000 so far. He says he’ll use the money for his grandkids college. pic.twitter.com/iV4cCgHbTN — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 26, 2022

People like Kevin Ford are the backbone of America ?? https://t.co/mU5uMBrG6Z — Mike Trim WPTV (@MikeTrimWPTV) June 26, 2022

That Burger King employee who got a bag of candy and a Starbucks cup for his 27 NEVER MISSED A DAY OFF WORK years of service goes to show that these major companies do not care ?. — Razzle Dazzle??? (@smiletinaa_) June 21, 2022

Imagine how many important personal/ family events he gave up to never miss a day off work for 28 years. — Mesha Williams (@MeshaWilliams8) June 22, 2022

I’d like to see @BurgerKing match the gofundme for Kevin Ford, a 27 year Burger King employee who’s never missed a single day of work yet was humiliated with a gift of candy and a lanyard as appreciation. Step up pls. — Marcus (@Marcus38952002) June 24, 2022

Kevin Ford worked for Burger King for over 27 years. On his salary, he put 4 daughters through college. Burger King gifted him one movie ticket, a large bag of Reese’s Pieces candy, 2 key chains for his service. His daughter started a GOFUND ME and raised $159,000 for her father! pic.twitter.com/GBXRTaKZg3 — Brunell Donald-Kyei (@brunelldonald) June 28, 2022

A fast food worker has to go viral in order to get a livable income after 27 years working at the same company @BurgerKing should be ashamedhttps://t.co/ezSR1ti8dq — Michael Sainato (@msainat1) June 28, 2022

Kevin Ford devoted his LIFE to Burger King and for 27 years of his service, what does he get? A goodie bag for a 5 year old. Shame on Burger King. Billion dollar company needs to treat their long time employees much better. I bet the CEO gets a much bigger goodie bag. #Respect — Ravi Yande (@ravireport) June 25, 2022