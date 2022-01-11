  1. Home
2 Suspected Gunmen in Young Dolph’s Murder Arrested

January 11, 2022 9:05 PM PST

Not just one, but two suspects who police believe are responsible for fatally shooting Young Dolph  have been taken into custody.

TMZ reports Justin Johnson, 23, was captured in Indiana by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday and is currently in police custody. Cornelius Smith, 32, who was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used as a getaway car in the killing, was transferred to Shelby County from a DeSoto County correctional facility on Tuesday.

Both men are facing charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Smith is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The arrests arrive nearly a week after police identified Johnson as a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Dolph, who was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in Memphis, on Nov. 17.

A warrant was issued Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police offering a combined award of $15,000 for any information leading to the capture of Johnson. The 23-year-old, who raps under the name Straight Drop, had previously announced plans to turn himself in to authorities on Saturday, but failed to follow through.

