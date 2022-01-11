2 Suspected Gunmen in Young Dolph’s Murder Arrested

Not just one, but two suspects who police believe are responsible for fatally shooting Young Dolph have been taken into custody.

via Complex:

TMZ reports Justin Johnson, 23, was captured in Indiana by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday and is currently in police custody. Cornelius Smith, 32, who was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used as a getaway car in the killing, was transferred to Shelby County from a DeSoto County correctional facility on Tuesday.

Both men are facing charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Smith is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The arrests arrive nearly a week after police identified Johnson as a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Dolph, who was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in Memphis, on Nov. 17.

A warrant was issued Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police offering a combined award of $15,000 for any information leading to the capture of Johnson. The 23-year-old, who raps under the name Straight Drop, had previously announced plans to turn himself in to authorities on Saturday, but failed to follow through.

Lock them up.