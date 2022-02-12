2 Chainz Wants Snoop Dogg to Smoke Weed During Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: ‘That Would Be Legendary’ [Photo + Video]

The marijuana business has been growing as more states legalize the drug, and rappers are jumping on the opportunity to release their own brands or open dispensaries.

via: Complex

TMZ caught up with 2 Chainz at LAX on Thursday to chat about Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which will see Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige take the stage at SoFi stadium on Sunday.

The outlet asked the Atlanta rapper what he thought about people placing bets on whether Snoop will light up during the performance.

“That would be legendary,” 2 Chainz said. “I might bet with Vegas, I think Snoop should do it. We need that, we in California, it’s legal, let’s do it Snoop. I’mma call you. Let’s do it Snoop. Got to do that.”

Granted, the Super Bowl isn’t the only reason 2 Chainz decided to travel to Los Angeles. The rapper revealed that his first order of business this weekend is opening his new dispensary, Pineapple Express.

“I am the second largest shareholder of Pineapple Express on Hollywood and Vine, we got a grand opening today to cut the ribbon,” he explained. “It’s something to add to my portfolio. Also it’s Super Bowl weekend and the weather is beautiful so I’m going to be hanging out. (Snoop Dogg) is my dog, he’s gonna pull up.”

As for Sunday’s halftime show, Dr. Dre is telling fans to expect a legendary performance.

“The show will be fucking incredible,” the hip-hop mogul told reporters this week. “Not trying to be egotistical, but who else could do this show here in L.A.? Who else could perform at the halftime show other than these amazing artists put together?”